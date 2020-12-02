William Hitchon earns $145,623 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

William Hitchon, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Engr/Electrical & Computer Eng department. Hitchon is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hitchon made $145,622.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 104% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hitchon has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1982.