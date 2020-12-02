Wendy Kennan earns $88,270 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Wendy Kennan, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Instrument Tech in the Smph/Med Physics/Med Physic department. Kennan is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kennan made $88,270.16 in 2020. This employee's salary is 23% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kennan has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/9/1986.