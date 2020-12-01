Todd Schwantes earns $64,072 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Todd Schwantes, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Tech Srv Prof in the Nur/It/Admin department. Schwantes is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schwantes made $64,072.19 in 2020. This employee's salary is 10% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schwantes has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/19/1981.