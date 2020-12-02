 Skip to main content
Todd Hill earns $95,584 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Todd Hill, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Systems Programmer in the Doit/Ais/Enterprise Integrat department. Hill is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hill made $95,583.54 in 2020. This employee's salary is 34% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hill has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/7/2008.

