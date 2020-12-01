Timothy Theisen earns $95,517 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Timothy Theisen, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Systems Programmer in the L&S/Computer Sci/Comp Sci department. Theisen is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Theisen made $95,517.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Theisen has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/29/2013.