 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timothy Theisen earns $95,517 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Timothy Theisen earns $95,517 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Timothy Theisen, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Systems Programmer in the L&S/Computer Sci/Comp Sci department. Theisen is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Theisen made $95,517.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Theisen has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/29/2013.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics