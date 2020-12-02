Timothy Paustian earns $94,494 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Timothy Paustian, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dis Faculty Associate in the Cals/Bacteriology department. Paustian is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Paustian made $94,493.52 in 2020. This employee's salary is 32% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Paustian has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/20/1990.