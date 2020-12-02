Timothy Knautz earns $90,274 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Timothy Knautz, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Computer Science department. Knautz is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Knautz made $73,796.34 in 2020. This employee's salary is 26% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $16,477.43 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Knautz has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 8/26/2001.