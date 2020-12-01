 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Wetter earns $69,420 at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2020

Thomas Wetter earns $69,420 at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2020

Thomas Wetter, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, held the position of Professor in the Hphd department. Wetter is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Wetter made $65,397.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 3% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $4,022.93 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Wetter has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point since 8/20/2003.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics