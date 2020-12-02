Theresa Adsit earns $57,095 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Theresa Adsit, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Resch School Of Engineering department. Adsit is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Adsit made $55,794.80 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $1,300.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Adsit has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 8/29/1994.