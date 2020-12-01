Theodore Babcock earns $47,668 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Theodore Babcock, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Univ Svc Prg Assoc in the L&S/Sociology/Sociology department. Babcock is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Babcock made $47,668.24 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Babcock has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/18/2010.