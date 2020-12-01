 Skip to main content
Teresa Golembiewski earns $43,742 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Teresa Golembiewski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Laboratory Mgr I in the Biological Sciences department. Golembiewski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Golembiewski made $43,741.84 in 2020. This employee's salary is 39% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Golembiewski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 3/14/1987.

