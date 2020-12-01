 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Koenig earns $90,670 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Susan Koenig earns $90,670 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Susan Koenig, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assistant Dean/M in the L&S/Adm-Stu Acad Aff/Stu Af-Gn department. Koenig is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Koenig made $90,669.62 in 2020. This employee's salary is 27% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Koenig has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/1/2013.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics