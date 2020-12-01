Susan Ellis Weismer earns $250,568 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Susan Ellis Weismer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Commun Sci & Disorders department. Ellis Weismer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Ellis Weismer made $250,567.67 in 2020. This employee's salary is 250% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ellis Weismer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1981.