Susan Conway earns $51,705 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Susan Conway, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the Acaff-Cie-General Acct department. Conway is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Conway made $51,705.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 28% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Conway has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 9/1/2009.

