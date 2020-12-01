Susan Ballweg earns $46,853 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Susan Ballweg, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Financial Specialist Senior in the Sys/Vpfin/Financial Admin department. Ballweg is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Ballweg made $46,852.55 in 2020. This employee's salary is 35% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Ballweg has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 1/30/1986.