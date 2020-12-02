 Skip to main content
Susan Atkinson earns $70,978 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Susan Atkinson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Program Spec in the L&S/Psychology/Psychology department. Atkinson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Atkinson made $70,978.08 in 2020. This employee's salary is 1% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Atkinson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/7/1991.

