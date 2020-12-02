Steven Oliva earns $86,860 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Steven Oliva, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Instrmt Innovator/Res in the L&S/Physics/Physics department. Oliva is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Oliva made $86,860.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 21% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Oliva has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/27/1993.