Steven Luebke earns $78,325 at University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2020

Steven Luebke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-River Falls, held the position of Professor in the English department. Luebke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Luebke made $77,325.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 9% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $1,000.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Luebke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-River Falls since 9/1/1989.