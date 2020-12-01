Steven Deckelman earns $97,205 at University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2020

Steven Deckelman, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout, held the position of Professor in the Mathematics department. Deckelman is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Deckelman made $89,505.45 in 2020. This employee's salary is 36% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stout. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $7,700.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Deckelman has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout since 8/25/1997.