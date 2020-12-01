 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven Deckelman earns $97,205 at University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2020

Steven Deckelman earns $97,205 at University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2020

Steven Deckelman, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout, held the position of Professor in the Mathematics department. Deckelman is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Deckelman made $89,505.45 in 2020. This employee's salary is 36% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stout. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $7,700.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Deckelman has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout since 8/25/1997.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics