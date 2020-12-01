Stacy Randall earns $52,173 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Stacy Randall, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the College Of Integrated Studies department. Randall is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Randall made $52,173.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 27% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Randall has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 7/1/2005.