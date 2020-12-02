Shubhangi Stalder earns $75,094 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Shubhangi Stalder, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Professor in the Cgs Math And Nat Sci department. Stalder is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Stalder made $72,293.99 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,800.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Stalder has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/26/1993.