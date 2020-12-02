Sheila Zweifel earns $85,122 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Sheila Zweifel, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Health Info Supv in the Uhs/Health Information Mgmt department. Zweifel is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Zweifel made $85,122.24 in 2020. This employee's salary is 19% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Zweifel has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/15/1973.