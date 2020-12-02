 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Reuter earns $76,291 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Sandra Reuter earns $76,291 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Sandra Reuter, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Is Specialist Conf in the Service Center department. Reuter is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Reuter made $76,291.04 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Reuter has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 2/1/1988.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics