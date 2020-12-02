 Skip to main content
Sandra Bertics earns $88,883 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Sandra Bertics, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Laboratory Mgr Iii in the Cals/Dairy Science department. Bertics is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Bertics made $88,882.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 24% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bertics has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/8/1986.

