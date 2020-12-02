 Skip to main content
Ruth Schriefer earns $85,080 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Ruth Schriefer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Ext/Yfcd/Hdr/Fin/Finan Secur department. Schriefer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schriefer made $85,080.32 in 2020. This employee's salary is 19% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schriefer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/1/1983.

