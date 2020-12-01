Ronald Sorkness earns $149,501 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Ronald Sorkness, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor (Chs) in the Pharm/Pharmacy department. Sorkness is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sorkness made $149,501.17 in 2020. This employee's salary is 109% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sorkness has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1986.