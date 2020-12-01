Robert Witherell earns $52,653 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Robert Witherell, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Laboratory Mgr I in the Cals/Plant Pathology department. Witherell is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Witherell made $52,652.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 26% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Witherell has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/11/1987.