Robert Paddock earns $89,437 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Robert Paddock, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Assistant Dean/M-L in the Frswtr/Frshwtr Sci/Sci Admin department. Paddock is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Paddock made $89,436.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 25% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Paddock has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 7/1/1978.

