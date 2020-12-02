Robert Graziano earns $67,186 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Robert Graziano, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Instructl Prg Mgr Ii in the Letsci/Geosci/Geosci department. Graziano is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Graziano made $63,585.88 in 2020. This employee's salary is 6% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,600.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Graziano has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 1/13/2003.