 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Graziano earns $67,186 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Robert Graziano earns $67,186 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Robert Graziano, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Instructl Prg Mgr Ii in the Letsci/Geosci/Geosci department. Graziano is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Graziano made $63,585.88 in 2020. This employee's salary is 6% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,600.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Graziano has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 1/13/2003.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics