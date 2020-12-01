 Skip to main content
Robert Follensbee earns $62,516 at University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2020

Robert Follensbee, an employee of University of Wisconsin-River Falls, held the position of Visiting Asst Prof in the Chemistry And Biotechnology department. Follensbee is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Follensbee made $62,516.13 in 2020. This employee's salary is 13% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Follensbee has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-River Falls since 6/22/2020.

