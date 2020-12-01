 Skip to main content
Ricky Kelley earns $77,098 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Ricky Kelley, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Hlth Tec, Pulm Fct in the Smph/Medicine/Allrgy&Imm department. Kelley is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kelley made $77,097.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 8% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kelley has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/10/2011.

