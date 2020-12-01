 Skip to main content
Ressano Desouza-Machado earns $59,816 at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2020

Ressano Desouza-Machado, an employee of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Chemistry & Biochemistry department. Desouza-Machado is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Desouza-Machado made $59,815.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 16% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Desouza-Machado has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse since 8/29/1994.

