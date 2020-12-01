Regina Derlein earns $65,397 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Regina Derlein, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Financial Specialist Advanced in the Bus Svc/Bursar department. Derlein is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Derlein made $65,397.21 in 2020. This employee's salary is 9% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Derlein has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/2/1986.