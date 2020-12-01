Rebecca Wisniewski earns $34,293 at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2020

Rebecca Wisniewski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Library Public Services department. Wisniewski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Wisniewski made $34,293.31 in 2020. This employee's salary is 52% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Wisniewski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point since 8/17/2015.