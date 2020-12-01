Rebecca Streich earns $76,357 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Rebecca Streich, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Accountant in the Vcrge/Wid/Wi Inst Disc department. Streich is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Streich made $76,356.77 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Streich has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/1/2009.