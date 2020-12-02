 Skip to main content
Randy Martinson earns $105,663 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Randy Martinson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Officer/M in the Smph/Oncology/Oncology department. Martinson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Martinson made $105,662.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 48% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Martinson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/1/1980.

