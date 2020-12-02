Rajiv Asthana earns $97,270 at University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2020

Rajiv Asthana, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout, held the position of Professor in the Engineering & Technology department. Asthana is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Asthana made $94,957.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 36% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Stout. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,312.50 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Asthana has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Stout since 8/28/1995.