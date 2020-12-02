 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rae Williams Dimilo earns $58,191 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Rae Williams Dimilo earns $58,191 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Rae Williams Dimilo, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Student Sv Pr Mgr I in the Stuaff/Childrens Ctr/Child Ctr department. Williams Dimilo is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Williams Dimilo made $58,191.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 19% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Williams Dimilo has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 12/14/1992.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics