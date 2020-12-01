Peter Jacobs earns $86,416 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Peter Jacobs, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Professor in the Geography/Geology/Env Sci department. Jacobs is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Jacobs made $86,416.03 in 2020. This employee's salary is 21% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Jacobs has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 8/24/1997.