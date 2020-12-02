Perry Pickhardt earns $105,331 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Perry Pickhardt, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Smph/Radiology/Radiology department. Pickhardt is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Pickhardt made $105,331.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 47% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Pickhardt has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/1/2003.