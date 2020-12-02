 Skip to main content
Peggy Hacker earns $76,905 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Peggy Hacker, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the Law/Law School/Remgton Ct department. Hacker is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hacker made $76,905.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hacker has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/1/1996.

