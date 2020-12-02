Pawel Felcyn earns $51,839 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2020

Pawel Felcyn, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, held the position of Lecturer in the Mathematics department. Felcyn is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Felcyn made $49,338.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 28% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,500.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Felcyn has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater since 4/12/2002.