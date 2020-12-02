 Skip to main content
Paul Gunderson earns $64,334 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Paul Gunderson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Inform Proc Conslt in the Finaa Uits Tech Services department. Gunderson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gunderson made $64,333.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 10% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Gunderson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/1/1987.

