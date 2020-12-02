Patrick Lemahieu earns $73,224 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Patrick Lemahieu, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Outreach Prog Mgr I in the Cals/Agronomy department. Lemahieu is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Lemahieu made $73,224.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 2% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lemahieu has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/1/2014.