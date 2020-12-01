 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Chirillo earns $81,566 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Patricia Chirillo earns $81,566 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Patricia Chirillo, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Clinical Assoc Prof in the Chs/Comm Sciences & Disorders department. Chirillo is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Chirillo made $81,566.46 in 2020. This employee's salary is 14% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Chirillo has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/22/1991.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics