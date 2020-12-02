 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Batemon earns $80,912 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Patricia Batemon earns $80,912 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Patricia Batemon, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the Smph/Res Supp/Ctr Com Eng department. Batemon is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Batemon made $80,912.04 in 2020. This employee's salary is 13% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Batemon has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/12/2016.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics