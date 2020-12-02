Patricia Batemon earns $80,912 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Patricia Batemon, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the Smph/Res Supp/Ctr Com Eng department. Batemon is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Batemon made $80,912.04 in 2020. This employee's salary is 13% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Batemon has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/12/2016.