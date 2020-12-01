Patricia Atwood earns $58,622 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

 Skip to main content
Patricia Atwood, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Advisor in the L&S/Meadwitter School Of Music department. Atwood is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Atwood made $58,622.04 in 2020. This employee's salary is 18% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Atwood has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/31/1981.

