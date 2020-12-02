Nikolas Adair earns $24,226 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Nikolas Adair, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Inform Proc Conslt in the Smph/Neurology/Neurology department. Adair is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Adair made $24,225.73 in 2020. This employee's salary is 66% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Adair has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/11/2003.