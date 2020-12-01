 Skip to main content
Natalie Johnson earns $62,847 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2020

Natalie Johnson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, held the position of Sr Univ Rel Spec in the Univ Marketing & Comm - Div department. Johnson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Johnson made $62,846.59 in 2020. This employee's salary is 12% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Johnson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh since 10/31/2003.

